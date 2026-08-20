US Lawmaker Opposes Removing Nigeria From CPC List

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WASHINGTON, United States: A member of the United States Congress, Riley Moore, stated on August 19, 2026, that the United States must retain Nigeria on its Country of Particular Concern list due to violence against Christian communities.

Okay News reports that Moore published his position on the social media platform X while responding to a statement from the United States Bureau of African Affairs regarding a recent attack in Plateau State.

“We absolutely CANNOT remove the CPC designation from Nigeria while radical Islamic terrorists continue this horrific violence against Christians,” Moore said.

The United States Bureau of African Affairs previously issued a statement condemning an attack in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria, where more than 24 people were killed. “The United States is horrified by yet another murderous attack in the Middle Belt of Nigeria, killing dozens of people asleep in their homes in Plateau State. This is especially troubling coming on the heels of the recent CPC Working Group meeting. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those missing and killed, and we strongly urge the Nigerian government to meet their commitments to protect Christian communities and to hold perpetrators of violence accountable,” the Bureau said.

Community leaders in Plateau State described the assault as “barbaric and senseless,” and appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to deploy additional security personnel. The Federal Government of Nigeria has denied that conflicts in the region are based on religious targeting, stating the violence is a result of clashes over land, resources, and criminality.

The United States designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern in 2020 under the International Religious Freedom Act. The country was removed from the list in 2021 and returned to the designation in 2025. The status is reviewed annually by the United States Department of State, with the next review scheduled for November 2026.