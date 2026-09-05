US Military Destroys 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After Attack

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WASHINGTON, USA — The United States military struck and destroyed three oil tankers linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday, September 5, 2026, following Iranian fire directed at American warships.

The primary operational authority, United States Central Command, confirmed the military action in an official statement published on X.

Okay News reports that United States Central Command permanently disabled two crude oil carriers off the Iranian coast after Iranian forces launched failed attacks against American naval vessels.

United States Central Command stated: “Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo… in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship.”

Military forces executed the targeted strikes against the M/T Downy near Kharg Island and the M/T Stark 1 near Jask.

The final engagement occurred in the Gulf of Oman, where American forces struck the M/T Kylo at multiple critical locations after ordering personnel to vacate the vessel.