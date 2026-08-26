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ABUJA, Nigeria – The United States Mission in Nigeria announced on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, that it has lowered American flags across its diplomatic facilities to half-staff for one week in honour of legendary singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who passed away at the age of 80.

In a formal diplomatic statement issued in Abuja, the US Mission expressed solidarity with global audiences mourning the country music icon, noting that her cultural influence transcended borders and touched millions of lives throughout her six-decade career.

“Mission Nigeria shares in America’s grief over Dolly Parton’s passing. For decades, she was a true American icon who brought joy to millions of Americans. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” the statement read. “In her memory, and following President Trump’s lead, Mission Nigeria will lower the Mission’s U.S. flags to half-staff for one week.”

Okay News reports that the directive aligns with a formal presidential proclamation issued by United States President Donald Trump, ordering all American flags at the White House, federal public buildings, military bases, and US embassies and consulates worldwide to remain at half-staff until sunset on September 1, 2026.

The flag-lowering protocol across the US Embassy in Abuja and the US Consulate General in Lagos underscores the extraordinary stature accorded to Parton, placing her among a rare group of private cultural figures to receive a global federal mourning tribute.

Parton, celebrated for classic global hits such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” received 11 Grammy Awards and was inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside leading worldwide literacy and humanitarian initiatives.