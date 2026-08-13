August 13, 2026

US, Nigeria Review Counterterrorism Cooperation in Washington

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
US, Nigeria Review Counterterrorism Cooperation in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – Nigeria and the United States have convened the second meeting of their Joint Working Group to assess progress in bilateral counterterrorism efforts and outline the next phase of security cooperation.

The Nigerian delegation is led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, while the United States delegation is headed by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

The meeting follows the inaugural session held in Abuja in January 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries on security, intelligence sharing and the protection of vulnerable communities, particularly those at risk of religiously motivated violence.

According to Okay News, the latest discussions are focused on deepening Nigeria-US security and defence cooperation and reviewing progress made since the first meeting.

The working group is also considering plans for the return and enhanced protection of internally displaced persons, improved intelligence gathering and coordination, and measures to disrupt terrorist financing.

Other areas under review include efforts to ensure perpetrators of terrorism and related violence are held accountable, strengthen border controls to curb the movement of illicit goods, resources and people, and conduct a strategic review of the Defense Roadmap.

The sessions are expected to provide a framework for closer coordination between Nigeria and the United States as both countries seek to address evolving security threats and strengthen regional stability.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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