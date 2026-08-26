US Pauses Immigrant Visa Applications Worldwide

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WASHINGTON, United States: The United States Department of State paused all immigrant visa applications worldwide on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to conduct enhanced screening training for consular officers.

Okay News reports that an official from the United States Department of State confirmed the initiative was launched at United States embassies and consulates in early August 2026. The official said visa appointments were adjusted to accommodate in-depth training to ensure consular officers are equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently.

Applicants who had already secured interview appointments were informed by email that their appointments had been cancelled and that they would be notified of new dates. Agency officials stated the move is intended to ensure immigrants do not become reliant on public benefits in the United States.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is also working in coordination with the United States Department of Homeland Security on plans to revoke visas from up to 200,000 asylum seekers who initially entered the United States on tourist or business visas.

The immigrant visa pause follows an earlier attempt to restrict applications on a public charge basis, which included a suspension of processing for applicants from 75 countries that was recently overturned by a federal judge. Reacting to the ruling, Joanna Cuevas Ingram, senior staff attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, said: “The court made clear that immigration laws cannot be used to justify discrimination,” adding, “We are determined to ensure every person and family this ban harmed receives appropriate relief and will continue to hold this administration accountable to its obligations under the law.”

Brian Simmons, an attorney at immigration law firm Fragomen in Washington, said many applicants affected by the pause likely “spent thousands of dollars and disrupted their lives to attend scheduled interviews, only to have their appointments cancelled at the last minute”.