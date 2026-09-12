US President Trump Arrives in Ireland for Diplomacy and Golf

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DUBLIN, Ireland — United States President Donald Trump arrived at Dublin Airport shortly before 8:25 am WAT on Saturday, September 12, 2026, to begin a two-day visit to Ireland featuring bilateral talks and a golf tournament.

French news agency Agence France-Presse reported the arrival of the aircraft. Okay News reports that United States President Donald Trump landed in the Irish capital before scheduled meetings with Ireland’s Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, and Ireland’s President, Catherine Connolly.

At least 4,000 police personnel and security officers have been deployed for the operation, which is estimated to cost 20 million euros ($23 million). Protesters are planning demonstrations in Dublin during the official visits.

Following his political meetings, Donald Trump will travel to his commercial property, Trump International Golf Links, located in Doonbeg, County Clare, where the Irish Open tournament is taking place. About 40,000 spectators are expected at the event, where professional golfer Rory McIlroy is competing.

“He’s really just visiting the golf resort he owns and dropping into Dublin for a courtesy visit,” Trinity College Dublin professor Daniel Geary said. “He sees little difference between his private interests and his role as president.”

“He certainly sends a message that he is passionately interested in his own family’s business,” University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter said. “It’s not going to help the Republican party in the midterms to have the president… promoting his golf courses for the super-wealthy, when other people are having trouble making ends meet,” Richard Painter added.

Rory McIlroy told the BBC that the tournament will feel “different” with the United States president present, adding that players will “keep our heads down and play.”

“She protested against his last visit (in 2019), and her supporters will expect her to make some show for them. But she’s also aware that she cannot do or say anything that might inflict damage on the relationship,” Dublin City University political scientist Eoin O’Malley said. “I expect it will be short and courteous.”