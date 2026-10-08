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US Proposes $70,000 Initial OPT Fee for International Students

US proposes $70,000 for an initial OPT recommendation and $30,000 for later recommendations. Schools would pay, with costs potentially passed on.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Official 2026 portrait of US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin beside US and DHS flags.
US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, pictured in his official 2026 portrait. Photo: Tia Dufour/US Department of Homeland Security.

Key Takeaways

DHS proposes $70,000 for an initial OPT recommendation and $30,000 for later recommendations. Schools would remit payment but could pass costs to students or employers. The fees are not in force; a future final rule would be required.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a $70,000 fee before schools recommend an international student for Optional Practical Training (OPT), with $30,000 payable for subsequent recommendations.

Okay News reports that the charges are not in force. The proposal covers F-1 student visa holders using OPT to gain work experience linked to their studies, including eligible science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates seeking extensions.

The proposed rule places payment responsibility on participating schools, but allows them to recover costs from students or employers.

The first recommendation after the rule takes effect would attract $70,000 even for an existing OPT participant seeking an extension, unless the initial fee had already been paid. Later qualifying recommendations for that student at the same school would cost $30,000.

Recommendations issued before the effective date would be protected, but that protection would not permanently exempt a student’s future applications. Curricular Practical Training is outside this fee proposal.

DHS argues that the charges would discourage fraud, improve schools’ oversight and protect American workers.

Under existing programme guidance, OPT employment must relate to the student’s course of study. Eligible students can generally receive up to 12 months at an educational level, with another period available after progression to a higher level.

A school official recommends the training, while US Citizenship and Immigration Services decides the application for employment authorisation. Students must obtain the required authorisation before beginning work. Eligible STEM graduates can apply for a further 24 months.

NAFSA: Association of International Educators criticised the plan in an October 7 statement. Its executive director and chief executive, Fanta Aw, said the fees would add uncertainty for international students and damage the United States’ innovation, economic growth and workforce development.

She argued that practical training allows overseas students to build hands-on experience while helping employers fill shortages in high-demand STEM occupations. The association said it would organise detailed comments challenging the proposal.

The University of Notre Dame‘s International Student and Scholar Affairs office separately said it was monitoring the rule and assessing its potential effect, with further guidance to follow once a determination was made.

The public-inspection notice schedules Federal Register publication for October 8. It provides 30 days after publication for comments on the proposed rule and a separate 60-day period for comments on paperwork requirements.

DHS proposes implementation 60 days after publication of a future final rule. That does not establish a start date for these fees today.

Related: US consulate pre-departure guidance for Nigerian students.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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