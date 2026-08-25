US Removes Syria From State Sponsors of Terrorism After 47 Years

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WASHINGTON, United States – The United States has officially removed Syria from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism after nearly 47 years, dismantling the primary legal barrier to international private-sector investment and facilitating Damascus’s reintegration into the global financial architecture.

The formal rescission took effect on Monday, August 24, 2026, following the conclusion of a statutory 45-day congressional notification period initiated by the administration of President Donald Trump in July.

Okay News reports that the State Department also revoked the designation of the ruling transitional faction, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization, while the US Department of the Treasury lifted corresponding economic and financial sanctions on Syrian state entities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the decision reflects concrete actions taken by the transitional administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa—whose forces toppled the regime of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024—to distance the state from international terrorism and cooperate on regional counter-extremism initiatives.

“Rescinding Syria’s designation as an SST and HTS’ designation as an SDGT eliminates the final major barriers for private sector investment in Syria and promotes Syria’s economic recovery and reintegration into the global economy,” Rubio said in a press statement.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added that the sanctions relief is designed to “foster additional investment in Syria to promote political and economic stability” while preserving regulatory oversight to ensure bad actors remain accountable.

In Damascus, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani hailed the delisting as a historic milestone, affirming that Syria will continue working to eliminate legacy sanctions and establish international relations grounded in mutual transparency and economic cooperation.

Syria had remained on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list since December 1979. Its removal leaves only three countries under the US designation: Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), and Iran.