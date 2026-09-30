US Responds to Iran Proposal to End War

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TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian authorities on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, received the formal United States response to their proposal to end the Middle East war.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented the American proposal to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Okay News reports that Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed the development to the official IRNA news agency.

The submission of the United States response follows days after United States President Donald Trump rejected the initial Iranian proposal.

“At today’s cabinet meeting, the American side’s proposal was presented to President Masoud Pezeshkian by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said.