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US Responds to Iran Proposal to End War

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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US Responds to Iran Proposal to End War
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian authorities on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, received the formal United States response to their proposal to end the Middle East war.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented the American proposal to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Okay News reports that Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed the development to the official IRNA news agency.

The submission of the United States response follows days after United States President Donald Trump rejected the initial Iranian proposal.

“At today’s cabinet meeting, the American side’s proposal was presented to President Masoud Pezeshkian by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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