US Revokes 175,000 Visas Over Crimes and Immigration Violations

WASHINGTON, United States – The United States of America revoked more than 175,000 visas issued to foreign nationals under the administration of Donald Trump by Monday, August 10, 2026, over alleged violations of visa conditions, criminal activity, and security threats.

Following the announcement, Okay News reports that the United States Department of State released a statement detailing the cancellations. The department said the majority of the visa revocations followed “law enforcement encounters involving criminal activity, with assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug-related offences among the leading causes”.

The department said visas were also revoked over “reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud, embezzlement and other crimes.” The revocations were carried out through continuous vetting operations designed to ensure that visa holders comply with the terms of their visas and do not pose a threat to Americans.

Some of the individuals whose visas were revoked faced charges including “felony rape and sexual battery, kidnapping, human trafficking, sexual exploitation of minors, child sexual abuse offences and domestic violence”, the department said.

A United States embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas issued to parents accused of engaging in birth tourism to obtain citizenship for their children. Other cancelled visas belonged to a foreign national arrested for allegedly driving with heroin while having a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, an individual who orchestrated a $5 million Medicaid fraud scheme, and a foreign national who fabricated company revenue to deceive investors.

Marco Rubio, the United States Secretary of State, determined that several foreign nationals are deportable on foreign policy grounds. These cases include a Cuban national connected to an influence operation, Iranian nationals with links to the Government of Iran, a Laotian child sex offender pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and a Kuwaiti national accused of expressing a desire for violence against the United States President.

The department said it also cited cases involving foreign nationals who made statements appearing to endorse or celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the department said.