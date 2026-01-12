US Revokes Over 100,000 Visas Citing Criminal Activity and Safety Concerns

The United States Department of State has announced a massive crackdown on foreign nationals residing in the country, revealing that over 100,000 visas have been revoked due to links with criminal behavior.

The announcement, made via an official statement on Monday, targets individuals who have had documented encounters with US law enforcement agencies, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to legal infractions by non-citizens.

Okay News reports that the sweeping revocation affects a broad demographic, including approximately 8,000 individuals holding student visas and another 2,500 possessing specialized work visas.

The administration has made it clear that these cancellations are part of a wider strategy to remove foreign nationals who fail to adhere to American laws, regardless of their academic status or professional contributions to the economy.

In a sharply worded declaration released on social media platform X, the Department explicitly labeled the affected individuals as “thugs” and reiterated its commitment to deporting them to maintain national security. The statement emphasized that the privilege of holding a U.S. visa is strictly conditional on law-abiding behavior, and that the federal government will not hesitate to strip that status from anyone deemed a threat to the safety of American communities.

By stripping visas from thousands of students and skilled workers, authorities are reinforcing the message that any entanglement with the criminal justice system will lead to immediate expulsion, as agencies intensify their efforts to “keep America safe.”