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US Authorises Russian Diesel Imports Under Temporary Sanctions Licence

The US Treasury has temporarily authorised Russian diesel transactions, including imports into the United States, until April 7, 2027, with restrictions on certain Russian state accounts.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Stone Ionic columns of the US Treasury Building in Washington, D.C., partially framed by green foliage.
Columns of the US Treasury Building in Washington, D.C., in a file photograph taken on October 20, 2009. Photo: US Department of the Treasury.

The United States on Friday, October 9, 2026, temporarily authorised transactions involving Russian diesel, including imports into the US, under a sanctions licence that runs until April 7, 2027.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued General License 135, covering the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of diesel fuel of Russian origin.

Okay News reports that the authorisation applies to transactions otherwise prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations and the Ukraine-/Russia-Related Sanctions Regulations, under parts 587 and 589 of the US Code of Federal Regulations.

The licence expressly includes “importation into the United States” and sets its expiry at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 7, 2027. That is one minute after midnight in the eastern United States.

The permission is specific to diesel. It does not authorise crude oil imports or amount to a blanket repeal of US sanctions on Russian oil. The document also does not establish that any diesel shipments have been purchased, dispatched or received.

Its explicit exclusion concerns payments from certain Russian state accounts held at US financial institutions. It does not authorise debits to accounts belonging to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Russia’s National Wealth Fund or its Ministry of Finance.

The one-page licence was signed by Bradley T. Smith, director of OFAC, on October 9. Treasury’s accompanying notice did not give a reason for issuing the authorisation.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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