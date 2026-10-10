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The United States on Friday, October 9, 2026, temporarily authorised transactions involving Russian diesel, including imports into the US, under a sanctions licence that runs until April 7, 2027.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued General License 135, covering the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of diesel fuel of Russian origin.

Okay News reports that the authorisation applies to transactions otherwise prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations and the Ukraine-/Russia-Related Sanctions Regulations, under parts 587 and 589 of the US Code of Federal Regulations.

The licence expressly includes “importation into the United States” and sets its expiry at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 7, 2027. That is one minute after midnight in the eastern United States.

The permission is specific to diesel. It does not authorise crude oil imports or amount to a blanket repeal of US sanctions on Russian oil. The document also does not establish that any diesel shipments have been purchased, dispatched or received.

Its explicit exclusion concerns payments from certain Russian state accounts held at US financial institutions. It does not authorise debits to accounts belonging to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Russia’s National Wealth Fund or its Ministry of Finance.

The one-page licence was signed by Bradley T. Smith, director of OFAC, on October 9. Treasury’s accompanying notice did not give a reason for issuing the authorisation.