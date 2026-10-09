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The United States imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) as an institution on October 9, 2026, while issuing exemptions that allow specified operations and essential services to continue.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added the court to its Specially Designated Nationals list under the sanctions programme established by Executive Order 14203. The designation extends the measures to the institution itself after earlier sanctions against individual court officials.

Okay News reports that the accompanying licences distinguish between time-limited maintenance and wind-down arrangements and separate permissions for communications, software, pensions and detainee welfare.

General Licence 13 authorises specified transactions necessary for the maintenance or wind-down of activities involving the court until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 7, 2027. These include member-state contributions, salaries, health insurance, rent and routine services. It also allows the court’s blocked accounts to be used, debited or credited for the authorised transactions.

The permission does not cover otherwise prohibited transactions involving sanctioned persons other than the ICC unless those dealings are separately authorised. It therefore does not provide a general exemption for every individual already under sanctions.

General Licence 14 separately authorises specified telecommunications, internet and enterprise-software services. Its text does not give the April 7 expiry attached to the maintenance and wind-down licence. Two further licences address pension payments and the detention, health and welfare of listed detainees.

The court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, rejected the institution-wide designation in a statement issued on Friday. It said the action followed sanctions against 13 judges and prosecutors and sought practical support from its 125 member states.

“The Court will continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality,” ICC President Tomoko Akane said.

The foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom also issued a joint statement on October 9 opposing the US sanctions announcement and backing the court.

The eight countries reaffirmed their “continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC”. They supported the court’s preparations to keep operating and said sanctions would affect its work, staff and their families.

The signatories said they would continue cooperating to support the court and engage with countries outside the Rome Statute ahead of the Assembly of States Parties in December 2026.

The ICC investigates and prosecutes individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. The court said it and its member states had made preparations to help preserve the continuity of its work.

The designation and accompanying permissions are set out in OFAC’s October 9 notice.

Update, October 9, 2026: This report has been updated to include the joint statement from eight countries opposing the US sanctions and supporting the International Criminal Court.