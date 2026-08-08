US Senate Confirms Todd Blanche as Attorney General

WASHINGTON, United States – The US Senate confirmed Todd Blanche as the United States Attorney General on Saturday, August 8, 2026, following a 50 to 49 vote.

Okay News reports that Blanche assumed the permanent role after Republican Party leaders secured narrow approval following modifications to controversial White House proposals. President Donald Trump had previously appointed Blanche as acting attorney general in April 2026 following the removal of Pam Bondi.

Democratic Party lawmakers opposed the nomination, expressing concerns over the potential politicization of the United States Department of Justice. “The attorney general is supposed to be the people’s lawyer,” Senator Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday. “Mr Blanche continues to operate as the president’s personal lawyer, treating the Justice Department like a law firm serving one client – the president.”

Confirmation was secured after Blanche issued a written order scrapping a proposed $1.8 billion fund intended for individuals prosecuted in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. The order also specified that a tax audit immunity agreement for Trump, his two eldest sons, and the Trump Organization would apply retroactively to past tax years rather than future filings.

Prior to his government appointment, Blanche represented Trump in a New York trial concerning payments made to Stormy Daniels. He also served on the defense team for two federal cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith regarding classified documents and the 2020 presidential election, both of which were dropped following the 2024 presidential election.