US Sentences Syrian Ex-Prison Chief Samir Alsheikh to 60 Years

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WASHINGTON, United States — A United States federal judge sentenced the former head of a Syrian prison to 60 years in prison on Thursday, September 17, 2026, following his conviction on torture and immigration fraud charges.

Okay News reports that United States District Court judge imposed the sentence on Samir Ousman Alsheikh, 74, after a jury found him guilty in March 2026 of one count of conspiracy to commit torture, three counts of torture, one count of visa fraud, and one count of attempted naturalisation fraud.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Samir Ousman Alsheikh ran Damascus Central Prison, known as Adra Prison, from approximately 2005 to 2008, where detainees were subjected to abuse in the site’s Punishment Wing.

Three former prisoners testified during the trial regarding the abuse they suffered at the hands of Samir Ousman Alsheikh, alongside details of torture inflicted on other detainees at the facility.

In addition to the torture convictions, Samir Ousman Alsheikh was found guilty of immigration fraud for lying about his past background to enter the United States in 2020.

“The conviction in this case is a testament to the courage of his victims,” Assistant US Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said in a statement released by the United States Department of Justice.

“The message is clear: human rights violators who come to the United States will receive no safe harbour here,” A. Tysen Duva said. “We will find them, and they will be prosecuted and punished for their heinous crimes.”

The sentencing follows the collapse of Bashar al-Assad‘s government in late 2024 after an offensive led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group and allied factions, after which Syrian citizens entered detention facilities to search for missing relatives.