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US Mission Explains Why Refused Visa Applicants Get No Refund

US Mission Nigeria says visa application fees remain non-refundable after refusal. Official guidance explains when reapplying requires another payment.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Close-up of a United States visa document showing the word VISA and printed name fields.
A close-up of a United States visa document, used for illustration.

The United States Mission in Nigeria reminded visa applicants on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that they cannot recover the application processing fee simply because a visa is refused.

In a post on its official X account, the mission said: “The fee paid is an application processing fee, not a payment for a visa to be issued.”

The reminder restates the US Department of State’s published no-refund rule. Its visa-denial guidance says applicants found ineligible cannot recover the processing charge.

Okay News reports that the department’s current fee schedule lists $185 as the application processing fee for several non-immigrant categories, including business, tourism and academic student visas. Other categories have different charges, and the department lists exemptions from the application fee.

The rules on paying again depend on the reason for refusal. A non-immigrant visa refusal under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act closes that application and has no appeal process. Applicants who apply again must complete another form, pay the fee and arrange a new interview, according to the department.

A different procedure applies to cases refused under Section 221(g) because information or documents are missing. The department says applicants have one year from the refusal date to provide the requested material so their existing application can be reassessed. If they miss that period, they must reapply and pay another application fee.

The department’s visa-denial guidance directs applicants with questions about a specific refusal to the US embassy or consulate where they applied.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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