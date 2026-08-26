US Will Achieve Nothing With Sanctions, Iran President Says

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TEHRAN, Iran: President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, declared on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, that the United States will achieve nothing through its new round of economic sanctions.

Okay News reports that Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed the financial pressure during remarks published by the ISNA news agency. “With the measures that the government’s economic sectors have foreseen, America will not achieve anything with economic pressure at this stage, just as it was unable to achieve anything in the war,” Pezeshkian said.

The statement followed an announcement on Monday, August 24, 2026, by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who laid out plans for the economic asphyxiation of Iran and warned of consequences for nations that do not participate.

Pezeshkian affirmed that Iranian authorities would maintain their current stance despite the implementation of new measures. “Our principle is understanding and resolving issues through interaction and negotiation, but at the same time, we will stand firm against economic pressures, as we have done so far and will continue to do,” Pezeshkian said.

Diplomatic discussions between Iran and the United States remain stalled over navigation control in the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping traffic through the waterway, which normally carries around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports, remains largely paralyzed.

Iran has maintained control over the passage since the outbreak of war on February 28, 2026, imposing transit fees on vessels. The United States has demanded a return to free navigation, with President Donald Trump stating that Washington has total control over the waterway.