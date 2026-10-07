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Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has confirmed the release of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members abducted in the south-eastern Nigerian state, saying they were freed unharmed.

In a personally signed statement reported on October 7, 2026, the governor credited security agencies and cooperation between the Imo and Oyo state governments for securing their freedom.

Uzodimma said authorities had limited the information made public while efforts to free the victims were underway because their lives were at stake.

Okay News reports that the governor’s confirmation marks a new development in the abduction of prospective corps members travelling through Imo on their way to orientation camps.

The initial police account of the attack placed it near Umunoha on the Owerri–Onitsha Road at about 6:30 a.m. WAT on October 1.

Police said two buses had been travelling from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in south-western Nigeria, towards Uyo in Akwa Ibom State and Bende in Abia State when the incident occurred.

The police initially reported recovering 10 people at the scene and retrieving the buses. That earlier figure did not establish that all 10 were prospective corps members and should not be added to the governor’s latest figure to produce a total.

Uzodimma’s confirmation concerns 20 prospective corps members. His account, as available at publication, did not provide an exact time of release or details of how their freedom was secured.