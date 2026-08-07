OWERRI, Nigeria – Nigeria‘s Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma stated on Friday, August 7, 2026, that he is not a registered voter in Osun State and distanced himself from an unauthorized statement criticizing Nigerian music star David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Okay News reports that Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, issued a statement confirming Uzodimma did not authorize Ambrose Nwogwugwu to describe an appeal by the musician as emotional blackmail.

The musician had previously appealed to Uzodimma in his capacity as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Osun State Governorship Campaign Council to ensure peace during the August 15, 2026, election. The music star is the nephew of Ademola Adeleke, the current Osun State Governor and candidate for the Accord Party in the upcoming election.

The governor described the musician as his son and explained that his presence in the state was strictly for party support. “Davido remains my son. His coming to Osun for the exercise is solely because he is a committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and not one of the voters in the state’s governorship election on Saturday next week or at any other time,” Uzodimma said.

He stated that it is standard democratic practice to support political candidates without being an eligible voter in the specific location. “It is not new in a democracy in general, and in Nigeria in particular, for party leaders and members to join their candidates and seek support for them during elections, not as electorate from the same area who are expected to cast their ballot,” he said.

The statement directed the public to disregard the comments made by Nwogwugwu, identifying them as personal opinions that do not represent the views of the campaign council or the governor, who is in the state to support the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.