Uzodimma Highlights Progress On Arugo And Naze Bus Terminal Projects

Owerri, Imo, Nigeria – Governor Hope Uzodimma has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing a sustainable transportation network in the growing Owerri metropolis through the construction of modern bus terminals across the state.

The governor confirmed to Okay News that significant progress has been recorded on the Arugo Bus Terminal and the Naze Bus Terminal, both strategically designed to manage an expanding transport system efficiently and sustainably. He said the projects are aimed at delivering world-class commuter services while aligning with global best practices in public transport infrastructure.

According to Uzodimma, the facilities are being developed with a strong focus on safety for operators and passengers, while promoting efficiency, orderliness and environmental responsibility.

He added that the two terminals form part of a broader network of interconnected infrastructure projects intended to transform the state’s transportation sector, stimulate economic activities and support structured urban development.