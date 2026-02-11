Van Dijk Header Ends Sunderland’s Unbeaten Home Run as Liverpool Claim Narrow Win

Liverpool became the first team to defeat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this Premier League season after a 1-0 victory secured by captain Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender scored the decisive goal early in the second half to hand Arne Slot’s side a vital three points on the road.

After a dominant first-half display in which Liverpool controlled possession but failed to find a breakthrough, the visitors finally made their pressure count in the 61st minute. Van Dijk rose highest to meet Mohamed Salah’s corner, with the ball crossing the line after a touch on the goal line. Despite Sunderland’s improved effort after the break, they struggled to seriously test Alisson as Liverpool held firm to record a clean sheet.

Okay News reports that the win narrows Liverpool’s gap to fifth-placed Chelsea to just two points, although they remain sixth in the table.

The victory was slightly overshadowed by an injury to Wataru Endo, who was carried off after an awkward fall. Sunderland, now 11th, saw their impressive home run come to an end but can take positives from a resilient performance against the reigning champions.