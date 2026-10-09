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Vatar, the company behind the browser game Lagos Life, announced a $500,000 angel funding round on October 9, 2026 to develop its platform and bring more cities into its online worlds.

In an announcement published on its website, the company named three angel investors: Abdulhamid “AB” Hassan, co-founder and chief executive of financial technology company Mono; Nathan Nwachuku, co-founder and chief executive of Terra Industries; and Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, co-founder and chief executive of payments company Flutterwave.

“The funding goes into the platform and into bringing new cities online,” Vatar said.

Okay News reports that Lagos Life is a free multiplayer game played in a web browser, with an online setting inspired by Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Its activities include jobs, housing, transport and player elections.

Vatar said more than 4.5 million people had played Lagos Life and that the game attracted more than 1.5 million players on an average day. Those figures are the company’s own reported usage numbers.

The company identifies its co-founders as Shalom Rayhamen, chief executive and chief technology officer; Owen Rayhamen, chief product officer; and Anderson Oriahi, chief business development officer.

The October 9 announcement describes the financing as an angel round and does not name the additional cities or give launch dates.