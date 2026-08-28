VeryDarkMan Criticises Nigerian Legal Profession After NBA Event

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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria: Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, criticised the country’s legal profession on Friday, August 28, 2026, following criticism over his invitation to a panel discussion at a legal conference.

In a video shared on his social media page, Okay News reports that Martins Vincent Otse responded to members of the legal profession who questioned his participation in the event. “I spoke on behalf of the poor people. I spoke on behalf of the people that don’t have a voice,” he said.

Otse participated in a panel discussion on insecurity during the Nigerian Bar Association 66th Annual General Conference held in Port Harcourt. He questioned why some lawyers expressed discomfort with his presence at the gathering. “Because a son of nobody was seen in your midst,” he said.

Addressing the standing of the legal sector in the country, Otse dismissed the assertion that law remains a noble field. “This bunch of clowns are telling me that law is a noble profession,” he said. “Well, lately, law has not been a noble profession. I’m sorry to say. I’m not even sorry to say. It is what it is,” he said.

Otse stated that many lawyers in the country experience financial difficulties and do not practise law actively. “But even you, some of you who are not even practising. Mind you, law is one of the most broke professions we have in the country,” he said. “Because we never talk about it. Law is one of the most broke professions. One of the poorest professions in this country is law,” he said.

He also commented on employment prospects for legal practitioners and graduates of legal institutions. “How many lawyers are there? How many lawyers have jobs? How many lawyers actually go to court? Ask yourself that,” he said. “And every year, they say they have people graduating from law school. Four thousand have graduated from law school, only to end up selling bedsheets,” he said.