Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – Social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has responded to the controversy trailing his invitation to speak at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference by releasing a satirical video of himself dressed in a lawyer’s wig and gown, the content creator shared on Friday, August 28, 2026.

In the three-and-a-half-minute video published on his Instagram page, Otse appeared in full courtroom attire—wearing a traditional black barrister’s robe, white neck tabs, a legal wig, and dark sunglasses—as he staged a mock legal proceeding to deride critics who questioned his eligibility to address legal practitioners.

Okay News reports that Otse’s participation as a panelist at the NBA conference, held under the theme “Be Your Limit,” generated widespread backlash within the legal profession, with prominent legal figures—including human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN—arguing that personal advocacy cannot replace formal professional qualifications required of conference speakers.

Addressing the camera in a parody of courtroom advocacy, Otse dismissed the outrage as a misplaced distraction, maintaining that his critics deliberately ignored the substance of his presentation on grassroots security challenges and institutional accountability.

“If I may, my lords, since you people decided to ignore all the points I raised at the NBA, all the points I raised about the insecurity, the people benefiting, you people decided to distract yourself by judging me and saying I was not fit to be there because I’m not a lawyer,” Otse said in the video. “I’ve been called to bar. So now, you are now my learned colleagues.”

The activist sarcastically cited what he described as “Section 343 of the VDM constitution,” declaring that “he who price must pay, and if you play, you go and learn,” while defending his presence on the conference stage as legitimate and timely.

“A large majority of Nigerians believe that I was not supposed to be present at this year’s NBA conference titled ‘Be Your Limit.’ But my lord, I beg to differ because I am the most qualified, especially because of the topic that was addressed,” he added, jokingly reinterpreting the panel theme as “Non-gun man” in reference to his past commentary on security and firearms.

The skit also featured two companions whom Otse introduced as his “learned friends,” culminating in a staged courtroom scene where he pretended to represent a man claiming unlawful police profiling before humorously rejecting the brief on grounds that the client did not fit his legal standards.

The satirical display marks the latest episode in the public dispute between the social commentator and sections of the Nigerian legal community, following his recent claims regarding security operations and alleged police misconduct that previously drew scrutiny from law enforcement authorities.