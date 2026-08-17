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LAGOS, Nigeria — The daughters of veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, have appealed for urgent medical assistance for their father, saying he is battling stage-four cancer and has been told that his current treatment cannot continue.

Lima Taiwo and Kira Taiwo made separate appeals on Instagram on Monday, asking medical professionals and healthcare facilities experienced in cancer treatment to consider their father’s case.

Okay News reports that the family said it is not seeking financial donations but wants access to doctors or hospitals willing to assess the 66-year-old actor and explore further treatment options.

In an emotional video, Lima said the family only became aware of the severity of her father’s condition about three weeks ago.

“Hello everybody, good evening. I’m here to ask for help from my daddy. He has cancer and it’s really, really bad,” she said.

“And the hospitals are refusing to treat him. At least, please, give this man a chance. Nobody wants to do anything.”

Lima said Hassan’s outward appearance had initially given little indication of how serious his illness had become.

“You see him, you can’t even know that. Something is wrong that bad. It’s just starting to show. We didn’t even know until like three weeks ago,” she said.

She repeatedly stressed that the family was looking for medical intervention rather than money.

“Please, I’m begging you. If you know somebody that knows somebody that will be willing to treat him, anything, we’re willing to try anything. We’re not here to ask for money. Nobody’s here to ask for money,” Lima said.

She also acknowledged assistance received from a relative who had supported the family since the health crisis became more serious.

“My big uncle has helped a lot. He has been of great help. Like, nobody even knew that he would show up for us this way,” she said.

Lima ended her appeal by asking anyone with access to an appropriate medical team to contact the family.

“But if he’s willing to do anything, please, if you know somebody that knows somebody that will be willing to treat him, would you really appreciate it? Please, I can’t watch my daddy die. I can’t. I can’t. Please. Please, I’m begging you. Please. Please,” she said.

In a separate video, Kira said her father’s cancer had reached stage four and that the family had been informed that chemotherapy could no longer be administered at the hospital treating him.

“Hello everyone, I’m here for my daddy. He has cancer and is in stage 4. The hospital is saying that they cannot treat him again, like they can’t give him chemo again,” she said.

Kira thanked Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, for helping the family with treatment expenses.

“And I really, really, really love to appreciate Senator Yayi. He has been the one helping us, he has been the one footing the bills,” she said.

She also reiterated that the family’s immediate request was for medical expertise.

“What I’m here for, what I’m here for, Gongo, is that if you can treat my daddy, if you can start chemo for him, whether it’s medical or herbs, please, I’m begging you, guys, I’m begging you, any help, anything, anybody that you know that can treat cancer, please, please, I’m begging you,” Kira said.

“Please, please, if you can treat my daddy, please send me a DM. I’ll be checking my phone. Please, I don’t want my daddy to die.”

Kira said she had never seen her father experience such severe pain and disclosed that the actor had expressed fear about dying.

“He’s saying that he doesn’t want to die. Please, I’ve never seen my daddy in that kind of pain before,” she said.

Hassan has spent more than four decades working in Nigeria’s Yoruba-language film industry and has appeared in more than 300 films, according to information provided by the family.