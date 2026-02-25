Real Madrid has advanced in the UEFA Champions League following a decisive second-leg playoff victory against Portuguese club Benfica. The tense encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, saw the Spanish giants capitalize on a late strike by Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior to seal a 2-1 win on the night, completing a 3-1 aggregate win.

Okay News reports that the high-stakes match unfolded under intense international scrutiny due to severe allegations of racial abuse that overshadowed the first leg in Lisbon. Prior to the kickoff, the European football governing body, UEFA, suspended Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni after he was accused of racially insulting Vinicius Junior. The controversy escalated significantly when Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho, who was also suspended for the return fixture, faced widespread public backlash for his dismissive response to the allegations.

Despite the off-pitch controversies, the match itself remained highly competitive as the visiting team fought relentlessly to overturn their initial one-goal deficit. Benfica created several dangerous opportunities, notably striking the crossbar midway through the second half in a bid to equalize the aggregate score. However, Real Madrid maintained their tactical discipline until the 80th minute, when Vinicius Junior broke away on a solo run and calmly placed the ball into the far corner of the net, effectively extinguishing Benfica’s hopes of a comeback.

The celebration of the advancement was partially dampened by a serious medical situation during the closing stages of the game. Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher following a heavy mid-air collision with his teammate, Eduardo Camavinga. As the club’s medical staff evaluates Asencio’s condition, the Spanish side will begin preparations for the next round of the prestigious European tournament, while Benfica returns home to manage the fallout of their elimination and the ongoing disciplinary reviews.