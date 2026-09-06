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JAKARTA, Indonesia – More than 150,000 air passengers have been left stranded across Southeast Asia after Indonesian civil aviation authorities ordered the temporary suspension of flight operations at six commercial airports, including the nation’s primary gateway, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, following intense volcanic eruptions from Mount Anak Krakatau, transport officials confirmed on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The sudden aviation shutdown followed the detection of dense, abrasive volcanic particulate clouds drifting into vital flight approach corridors over western Java and the Sunda Strait, creating hazardous visibility conditions and severe risks of jet engine failure.

Okay News reports that Indonesian Minister of Transportation Dudy Purwagandhi announced that at least 467 domestic and international flights have been grounded or diverted, urging commercial airlines to implement emergency contingency schedules and redirect long-haul traffic toward alternative regional terminals.

The disruption has heavily affected international transit routes connecting Jakarta with Singapore, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, and Doha, with aviation authorities expanding terminal closures eastward into West Java as prevailing atmospheric winds pushed ash clouds toward populated inland centers.

Minister Purwagandhi directed domestic and international airlines to accelerate ticket refund procedures and provide real-time flight updates to ticket holders to avoid dangerous overcrowding across airport departure halls.

According to atmospheric tracking data released by Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), the volcanic plume reached altitudes of up to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) on the Java side east of the volcano, while ascending to staggering heights of 50,000 feet (15,000 meters) to the west over Sumatra.

The volcano commenced eruptive activity late Friday night with continuous seismic tremors, incandescent lava fountains, and audible detonations before unleashing two powerful explosive pulses early Sunday morning.

Despite the severity of the airborne dispersion, disaster management officials confirmed that no tsunami warning has been issued for coastal communities along the Sunda Strait, which separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Public health authorities have urged residents throughout adjacent coastal provinces to remain indoors and wear protective respiratory masks, following multiple reports of severe eye and respiratory irritation caused by fine particulate matter falling across residential areas.

In surrounding coastal districts, local authorities suspended academic activities at several public schools after students experienced ocular distress, while local fishermen cancelled deep-sea operations due to obscured maritime visibility and irritating air conditions.

Anak Krakatau, which translates to “Child of Krakatoa,” arose from the sea within the collapsed caldera of the catastrophic 1883 Krakatoa eruption and remains one of the most volatile volcanic vents in the Pacific Ring of Fire—a 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) horseshoe-shaped tectonic belt that hosts 75 percent of the planet’s active volcanoes and generates roughly 90 percent of global earthquakes.

The volcano previously suffered a massive sector collapse in December 2018, which generated an underwater landslide and triggered a devastating tsunami that claimed more than 400 lives along the coasts of Java and Sumatra, prompting volcanologists to maintain continuous real-time geophysical surveillance over the site as eruptions persist.