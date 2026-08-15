August 15, 2026

Voters Turn Out Early in Ede for Osun Governorship Election

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Voters Turn Out Early in Ede for Osun Governorship Election
Osun State Map.

EDE, Nigeria — Voters turned out early across polling units in Ede, Osun State, on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to cast their ballots in the ongoing state governorship election.

Reports has it that vehicles began conveying voters and members of the National Youth Service Corps to various polling stations as early as 6:30 a.m. WAT.

Okay News reports that electors arrived at polling units from 6:40 a.m. WAT, waiting for officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct accreditation.

Personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were stationed at polling centers and checkpoints by 6:50 a.m. WAT across Ede North Local Government Area and Ede South Local Government Area.

Local election observers monitored preparations across several voting locations. Visited sites included Sagba Agbogunde Ward 2, unit 9, Adogbe Ward 3, unit 5, and CAC Ward 4, unit 2 in Ede North Local Government Area, alongside Orita Alajue Ward 5, unit 5, Obalaoye Unit 5, Ward 2, and Agip Ward 2, unit 3 in Ede South Local Government Area.

Ede serves as the hometown of the candidate for Accord, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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