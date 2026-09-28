Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

PRAIA, Cape Verde – Cape Verde international goalkeeper Josimar Dias, globally celebrated by his moniker Vozinha, has opened up about the emotional toll and disruption to his personal privacy brought about by his overnight transformation into a global sporting celebrity at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting that he would readily forfeit his viral fame to regain the quiet life he enjoyed previously, sports correspondents monitored on Monday afternoon, September 28, 2026.

The 40-year-old shot-stopper entered the global tournament in North America as an unheralded veteran playing in the Portuguese second division for Grupo Desportivo de Chaves, before capturing international acclaim with a series of reflex saves that powered Cape Verde to a stunning 0-0 draw against eventual world champions Spain in their tournament opener.

Okay News reports that in an extensive and introspective interview published by British newspaper The Observer, Vozinha revealed that the sudden spotlight has shattered his personal space, making routine public outings an exhausting ordeal of uninvited filming and constant autograph requests.

“I’ve lost my peace and tranquillity,” Vozinha said in his interview with The Observer. “I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there’s always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me. That’s what has changed most in my life, and I don’t think there’s anything I can do about it.”

Following his clean sheet against Spain, the goalkeeper’s Instagram following skyrocketed from approximately 50,000 users to more than 28.4 million within weeks, positioning him among the most recognized and followed goalkeepers on the planet across digital platforms.

The global attention propelled Vozinha into high-profile commercial opportunities, culminating in a transfer to Chilean top-tier heavyweights Colo-Colo, a nomination on the 10-man shortlist for the prestigious Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards, and an honorary tribute by marine biologists who named a newly cataloged mollusk species in his honor.

However, the veteran goalkeeper explained that the consequences of his viral popularity have extended beyond himself, placing pressure on his elderly parents in Mindelo, where supporters and tourists frequently arrive at their residential home asking for photographs and conversations.

“A lot of people want to be famous and have a public profile, but they only see the positive side of that reality,” Vozinha remarked while reflecting on the realities of modern social media adulation. “To be honest, if I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I’d choose the one I had before.”

Cape Verde, which represented the second smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the global football finals, authored one of the most remarkable underdog campaigns in World Cup history by securing subsequent draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to advance from the group stage, before bowing out in the round of 32 after pushing eventual runners-up Argentina into extra time.

Despite preparing for upcoming international qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with the Blue Sharks, Vozinha reiterated that genuine contentment cannot be measured by algorithm-driven follower metrics or commercial endorsements, underscoring the enduring value of simple human dignity and personal freedom away from the camera lens.