VP Kashim Shettima Visits Jigawa to Condole Over Gumel Emir

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DUTSE, Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Jigawa State on Friday, September 4, 2026, leading a high-level federal delegation to commiserate with the state government, the Gumel Emirate Council, and the royal family following the death of the 16th Emir of Gumel, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, the State House announced.

The monarch, who was one of Northern Nigeria’s longest-serving and most revered first-class traditional rulers, passed away in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, September 3, 2026, concluding an extraordinary reign of nearly 46 years after ascending the throne on December 16, 1980.

Okay News reports that Vice President Shettima touched down at the Dutse International Airport on Friday afternoon, where he was formally received on arrival by Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar A. Namadi, alongside senior members of the state executive council, legislators, top traditional rulers, and community leaders.

During the official condolence mission, the Vice President conveyed the personal sympathies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to Governor Namadi, the bereaved royal household, and the people of the state.

The mission follows an earlier national tribute by President Tinubu, who described the passing of Alhaji Sani II as the close of a historic era, extolling the late monarch’s distinguished public service as a former commissioner in the old Kano State and his transformative leadership in promoting education, Islamic scholarship, and communal peace across Jigawa State.

Addressing state officials and emirate leaders during the visit, Vice President Shettima highlighted the vital role that traditional institutions occupy as custodians of cultural heritage, moral leadership, and grassroots stability, noting that the late Emir’s wisdom and unifying presence will be deeply missed across the nation.

Governor Namadi expressed profound appreciation to the Federal Government for its prompt solidarity, commending President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for standing with the people of Jigawa State during their period of royal mourning.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the late Emir, asking Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his public and religious deeds into Al-Jannah Firdaus, and grant fortitude to the Gumel Emirate and the royal dynasty as funeral preparations continue.