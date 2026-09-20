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ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, has departed Abuja for New York to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and lead Nigeria’s official delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Presidency confirmed in an executive diplomatic dispatch on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The assignment marks the third consecutive United Nations General Assembly session that President Tinubu has delegated national leadership to Vice President Shettima since the administration assumed executive office in 2023, reinforcing the Vice President’s role in advancing Nigeria’s economic diplomacy and international partnerships.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the delegation comprises a high-powered contingent including Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, federal cabinet ministers, and heads of strategic multilateral departments.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States,” Nkwocha confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The 81st UNGA General Debate is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, September 22, to Monday, September 28, 2026, convened under the overarching international theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

During the annual high-level general debate, Senator Shettima will present Nigeria’s national statement to the assembly of world leaders, articulating the federation’s policy perspectives and strategic priorities on counter-terrorism, regional stability, continental economic development, sustainable investment flows, and international security cooperation.

The Vice President is scheduled to engage in specialized plenary segments during the UNGA high-level week, including commemorative sessions on the Right to Development, global climate change mitigation, equitable energy transitions, and maternal healthcare delivery across developing economies.

The presidency disclosed that Shettima will join other heads of state and government delegations at the traditional diplomatic reception hosted for heads of delegation, alongside participating in structured bilateral meetings with international heads of state, multilateral development banks, and corporate investment partners.

“The engagements will provide Nigeria an opportunity to advance President Tinubu’s economic diplomacy, deepen strategic partnerships and strengthen the country’s voice on reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance and multilateral cooperation,” Nkwocha noted.

The Vice President is expected to conclude bilateral consultations and diplomatic missions in New York before returning to Abuja at the end of the high-level week.