VP Shettima Heads to Rivers for Infrastructure Commissioning

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Rivers State to commission key infrastructure projects as he resumes official duties after a two-week leave.

Shettima departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday for Port Harcourt, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the 33.5-kilometre Elele–Egbeda–Omoku Dual Carriageway.

Okay News reports that the road is one of the major infrastructure projects being inaugurated by the Rivers State Government and passes through Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas.

The commissioning is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 20.

Shettima’s visit comes immediately after his return from leave, with the Vice President expected to resume engagements focused on national development and collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments.

The visit also highlights ongoing federal and state efforts to expand infrastructure and support economic development across the country.