VP Shettima Returns to Abuja After AU Summit in Angola

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived back in Abuja after representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) held in Luanda, Angola, the State House confirmed on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The high-level continental gathering brought together African leaders to deliberate on pressing regional security challenges, sustainable conflict resolution frameworks, and the preservation of pan-African solidarity.

Okay News reports that during the summit deliberations, Shettima delivered Nigeria’s national statement, which strongly advocated for homegrown, African-led mechanisms for dispute containment and urged member states to uphold the core principle of continental ownership in managing crises.

Nigeria also formally raised concerns before the AU Assembly regarding recurring xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting Nigerian citizens and other foreign African nationals in South Africa, calling for decisive collective intervention and demanding that the issue be tabled at the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly scheduled for January 2027.

Reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability, the Vice President backed the adoption of the Luanda Action Plan as a viable roadmap for conflict prevention, stressing that proactive diplomacy remains far more sustainable and cost-effective than managing crises after hostilities erupt.

The Nigerian delegation further called for predictable, sustainable financing of the AU peace and security architecture—including the full operationalization of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719—while urging member states to curb the influence of foreign mercenaries and private military contractors.

Following the successful conclusion of his bilateral engagements and summit sessions in the Angolan capital, the Vice President returned to Abuja to resume official domestic state functions.