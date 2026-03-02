Walton Siblings Add $47 Billion to Fortunes in First Two Months of 2026

New York, USA – Members of the Walton family added $47 billion to their combined fortunes in January and February 2026, driven by growth in Walmart shares and sustained investor confidence in the world’s largest retailer. The wealth gains are based on data tracked from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of March 2, 2026.

Okay News reports that Jim Walton, the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, leads the trio with an estimated net worth of $152 billion, up $16.2 billion year-to-date. He holds about 11.5 percent ownership of Walmart and a 44 percent stake in Arvest Bank, the second-largest bank in Arkansas by deposits.

Alice Walton, the world’s richest woman, added approximately $16 billion to her fortune, bringing her net worth to about $149 billion. She co-manages Walton Enterprises and owns roughly 11 percent of Walmart, though she does not hold a stake in Arvest Bank like her brothers.

Rob Walton, Walmart’s former chairman of 23 years, follows closely with a net worth of about $149 billion after adding $15.7 billion to his fortune in 2026. He is estimated to own about 11.2 percent of Walmart and also holds a 25.5 percent stake in Arvest Bank.

The Waltons collectively own about 44 percent of Walmart, which was founded in the 1960s by Sam Walton alongside his brother Bud Walton. Their collective fortune briefly surpassed $500 billion late last year. This Walton family wealth surge reflects Walmart’s continued market dominance and investor confidence in the retail giant.