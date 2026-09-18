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OMAHA, United States – Renowned billionaire investor and philanthropist Warren E. Buffett, whose six-decade stewardship transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. into one of the most profitable conglomerates in global corporate history, has stepped down as chairman of the board, the multinational holding company announced in an official corporate disclosure on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The 96-year-old market titan, celebrated across Wall Street as the “Oracle of Omaha,” will transition immediately into the honorary advisory role of chairman emeritus while retaining his seat on Berkshire’s board of directors, passing the executive chairmanship to his eldest son, Howard G. Buffett.

Okay News reports that the governance reshuffle marks the final phase of an orderly leadership succession plan that began when Buffett retired from his post as chief executive officer, transferring operational management to his longtime lieutenant and current chief executive, Greg Abel.

In a personal farewell letter addressed to Berkshire shareholders, Buffett expressed profound gratitude to retail and institutional investors who backed his capital allocation strategies over six decades, observing with characteristic wit that physical longevity eventually yields to time.

“Serving as your Chairman has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I have never taken your trust for granted,” Buffett wrote. “Father Time always wins. He has, however, been generous with me.”

Taking control of a struggling Massachusetts textile manufacturing mill in 1965, Buffett converted the firm into a trillion-dollar corporate titan by popularizing the doctrine of value investing—eschewing speculative market manias to allocate patient capital into cash-generative businesses and undervalued equities with durable competitive advantages.

Under his leadership, Berkshire acquired wholly owned subsidiaries spanning retail, energy, manufacturing, and transport, including motor insurer GEICO and rail logistics network BNSF Railway, while building enormous equity stakes in global blue-chip corporations such as Apple and Coca-Cola, famously distilling his methodology into the maxim: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

Buffett’s folksy, plain-spoken annual shareholder letters and marathon question-and-answer sessions at Berkshire’s annual general meetings in Omaha—frequently referred to as the “Woodstock for Capitalists”—shaped international investing norms for generations of retail savers and hedge fund managers alike.

Paying tribute to the outgoing chairman, Chief Executive Officer Greg Abel emphasized that Buffett’s enduring philosophical ethos and ethical corporate governance standards will remain firmly embedded in the company’s operating culture.

“Warren’s impact on Berkshire and its owners is without parallel in the history of American business,” Abel said in an official statement. “The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian.”

The incoming chairman, 71-year-old Howard Buffett, has served as a director on Berkshire’s board for more than 30 years, assuming the non-executive leadership of a financial empire that enters this corporate era holding a record cash reserve exceeding $360 billion.