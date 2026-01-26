‘Enough of Taking Orders From You,’ Venezuela’s Acting President Fires Back at US

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, has issued a firm public statement asserting the nation’s political independence from United States influence. Speaking to oil workers in the city of Puerto La Cruz on Sunday, Rodríguez declared that the era of accepting directives from Washington has come to an end as she seeks to stabilize the country following the recent removal of its previous leadership.

Okay News reports that the address was broadcast on state-run television, marking a significant shift in Rodríguez’s diplomatic tone since she assumed the interim role with initial US backing. The acting president emphasized that while she seeks to unite the divided nation, Venezuelan political differences must be resolved internally without external pressure or mandates from the White House.

During her speech, Rodríguez highlighted the high cost the republic has paid due to political extremism and foreign interference. She urged her fellow citizens and international observers to allow Venezuela to manage its own conflicts, particularly as the administration faces mounting pressure from the United States to resume and prioritize oil production for American markets.

The geopolitical tension follows the high-profile capture of former leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were seized in a raid earlier this month and transported to the U.S. to face criminal charges. While President Donald Trump initially suggested the U.S. would oversee the direct management of the country, he subsequently recognized Rodríguez as the legitimate interim authority, creating a delicate balancing act for the new administration.

The White House has reportedly presented a series of stringent demands to the interim government, including the severing of all diplomatic and economic ties with China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba. Furthermore, Washington is seeking an exclusive partnership regarding Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, which are the largest in the world and highly compatible with American refining infrastructure.

Internally, Rodríguez faces the daunting task of reconciling a fractured political landscape consisting of Maduro loyalists, socialist reformers, and right-wing opposition groups. As the country navigates this transition, the acting president remains focused on maintaining control of the nation’s oil assets—its primary economic engine—while resisting attempts to turn the republic into a satellite for foreign interests.