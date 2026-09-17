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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, has dismissed accusations suggesting that the ruling All Progressives Congress and federal officials are obsessed with the political activities of opposition figure Peter Gregory Obi, CON, asserting that the sustained public focus on the former Anambra State Governor is driven solely by the necessity to counter persistent misinformation, political correspondents confirmed in Abuja on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The minister’s intervention follows criticism from opposition commentators and civil society observers who have questioned why prominent government officials and ruling party spokespersons frequently issue reactive statements addressing Obi’s public comments and policy critiques.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released on Thursday, Keyamo maintained that those alleging an obsession fundamentally misunderstand the obligation of democratic governance to defend public discourse against unverified statistics and populist rhetoric.

The senior advocate argued that public figures who routinely present disputable claims must be subjected to real-time scrutiny to prevent the distortion of public perception.

“I see some suggestions that everyone is ‘obsessed’ about Peter Obi because we are always talking about him. I am sorry, but they miss the point,” Keyamo said. “When someone lies per second, you also have to fact-check him per second. He got away with the lies in 2023, but this time Nigerians are ready to fact-check every claim of the ‘yes-daddy’ man.”

Keyamo claimed that during the 2023 presidential campaign cycle, unverified assertions concerning economics, governance metrics, and national productivity gained traction largely because political opponents failed to execute rigorous, immediate rebuttals.

Formulating a direct correlation between the frequency of official reactions and Obi’s public interventions, the minister declared that the opposition leader alone dictates the intensity of attention directed at him by the nature of his utterances.

“Therefore, to put it simply, the amount of time we talk about Peter Obi is directly proportional to the amount of lies he tells,” Keyamo affirmed.

The verbal duel underscores the intensifying political friction between the ruling party and opposition formations as leading political actors position their ideological frameworks and economic narratives ahead of the 2027 general elections.