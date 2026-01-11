What Super Eagles Could Look Like If All Eligible Stars Played for Nigeria

The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, could be a genuine contender for the World Cup and every competition if every top player with Nigerian heritage chose to represent their fatherland.

Originally known as the “Red Devils” before rebranding to the “Green Eagles” and finally the “Super Eagles,” the team first tasted major success by winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on home soil in 1980. However, it was the 1990s that marked their golden era.

In 1994, the Super Eagles won the AFCON in Tunisia and made a dazzling debut at the FIFA World Cup in the USA, capturing the world’s imagination with their attacking style. Two years later, at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Nigeria stunned the world by defeating Brazil and Argentina to become the first African nation to win Olympic gold in football.

Despite these highs, including a third AFCON title under late coach Stephen Keshi in 2013, the team has faced significant struggles. Issues with administration, coaching instability, and inconsistency on the pitch have often held them back. The team has faced heartbreaking moments, such as failing to qualify for the 2022 and 2026 World Cup editions, leaving fans to wonder what could be if all available talent were harnessed effectively.

Okay News understands that while Nigeria already boasts significant talent, a hypothetical “Dream Team” combining current Super Eagles stars with eligible players representing other nations—such as England, Germany, and Switzerland—creates a squad that rivals the best in the world.

Players like Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, and Real Madrid’s David Alaba would field a terrifying lineup.

Below is a breakdown of this potential world-beating squad, set up in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Starting XI

Goalkeeper

Noah Atubolu (Freiburg) – Currently representing Germany U21.

Defenders

Right Back: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) – Currently representing Switzerland.

Center Back: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) – Currently representing England.

Center Back: David Alaba (Real Madrid) – Currently representing Austria.

Left Back: Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur) – Currently representing Italy.

Midfielders

Defensive Midfielder: Wilfred Ndidi (Beşiktaş) – Representing Nigeria.

Attacking Midfielder: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – Currently representing England.

Attacking Midfielder: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – Currently representing Germany.

Forwards

Right Winger: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Currently representing England.

Left Winger: Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) – Currently representing France.

Striker: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) – Representing Nigeria.

The Bench

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham/England U21), Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United/Nigeria).

Defenders: Michael Kayode (Fiorentina/Italy U21), Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea/England), Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United/Italy), Calvin Bassey (Fulham/Nigeria), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest/Nigeria).

Midfielders: Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes/France U21), Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea/England U20), Frank Onyeka (Brentford/Nigeria), Alex Iwobi (Fulham/Nigeria).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma/England), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund/Germany), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/USA), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen/Nigeria), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta/Nigeria).