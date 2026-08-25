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MENLO PARK, United States – Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp announced the global rollout of upgraded security and account protection features on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, introducing full alphanumeric two-step verification passwords, multi-passkey support across mobile operating systems, and contextual alerts for incoming calls from unknown phone numbers.

The security overhaul is designed to eliminate account takeover vulnerabilities and protect users from sophisticated credential phishing, SIM-swap attacks, and social engineering fraud.

Okay News reports that the primary upgrade replaces WhatsApp’s traditional six-digit numerical PIN for two-step verification with full-length alphanumeric passwords that support uppercase letters, numbers, and special symbols, making second-layer credentials significantly harder for malicious actors to guess or brute-force.

Meta also expanded its biometric authentication architecture by enabling users to register more than one cryptographic passkey per account. The capability allows cross-platform users operating both Android and iOS devices to seamlessly authenticate their logins via Face ID, Touch ID, or local screen locks without waiting for SMS-based one-time passcodes.

According to the company, over one billion active users have already configured passkeys on their devices since the initial rollout began in 2024.

For incoming communications, Android users will now receive immediate contextual details on call screens when contacted by numbers not saved in their address book. The prompt highlights the caller’s country of origin and indicates whether the caller shares any mutual WhatsApp group chats with the recipient, helping users assess legitimacy before answering.

The new protections follow other privacy and account management updates introduced across Meta’s communication ecosystem in recent months, including the deployment of custom usernames to shield personal phone numbers and enhanced subscription tiers across Meta platforms.