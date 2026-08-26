WhatsApp Lets Users Edit Photos in Group Chats Using Meta AI

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MENLO PARK, United States – Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has officially introduced a direct photo-editing capability powered by Meta AI within group chats, allowing users to modify, restyle, and enhance shared images in real time without navigating away from ongoing conversations or using external photo editing applications.

The feature streamlines collaborative image manipulation across the messaging ecosystem, enabling participants in group discussions to prompt the integrated artificial intelligence assistant to make context-aware alterations directly inside the active thread.

Okay News reports that the new tool builds on WhatsApp’s conversational AI architecture, permitting users to issue natural language commands to add backgrounds, remove unwanted objects, apply artistic styles, animate still visuals, or expand canvas framing directly from the shared media interface.

“No need to switch apps or chats, now you can edit photos right in the group chat using Meta AI,” WhatsApp announced in a product update on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The rollout follows a major security overhaul announced by WhatsApp just 24 hours earlier, which introduced full alphanumeric two-step verification passwords, multi-passkey registration across Android and iOS devices, and caller context screens for unknown contacts to protect users against cyber threats and social engineering fraud.

Meta reaffirmed that personal communications within chats remain shielded by end-to-end encryption protocols, with the AI processing images only when users explicitly invoke the feature or tag Meta AI within the conversation.

The update is currently rolling out globally to users on the latest versions of WhatsApp across mobile operating systems as Meta continues to expand generative artificial intelligence features across its messaging portfolio.