WhatsApp to Raise iPhone System Requirements in November 2026

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Messaging platform WhatsApp will raise its minimum software requirement for iPhones to iOS 15.5 or later starting November 30, 2026.

Okay News reports that WhatsApp confirmed the increase from its current minimum requirement of iOS 15.1 on September 13, 2026.

The updated system requirements affect five iPhone models, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

Owners of the affected devices can still run iOS 15.8.x, meaning users can maintain access to the platform by installing the latest compatible software update rather than purchasing a new device.

The change requires users to check their device software update settings prior to the November 30, 2026 deadline.