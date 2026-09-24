White House Defies Court Order, Bars CNN, Politico and MS NOW

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WASHINGTON, United States – The White House on Thursday morning blocked multiple journalists from MS NOW, CNN, and Politico from entering the executive complex, with security personnel actively confiscating press passes in direct defiance of a federal court order issued hours earlier instructing the Trump administration to immediately reinstate their credentials, judicial and White House correspondents confirmed in Washington on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The confrontation at the security gates of the executive mansion precipitates an immediate constitutional standoff between the federal judiciary and the executive branch, unfolding on the second day of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s high-stakes state visit to Washington.

Okay News reports that United States District Judge Timothy J. Kelly had ruled before dawn on Thursday morning that the administration’s blanket suspension of press credentials for the three news organizations constituted an arbitrary deprivation of constitutional due process, issuing a binding 14-day temporary restraining order compelling the immediate restoration of full campus access.

Despite the unequivocal judicial injunction, Secret Service uniform division personnel stationed at the Northwest gate security checkpoint denied entry to MS NOW White House reporter Laura Barrón-López and an MS NOW network producer, physically seizing their White House hard passes when they attempted to clear security for the morning press pool call.

Network executives confirmed that while one MS NOW technical producer was arbitrarily granted access to the complex, its primary political correspondents were turned away at the gate.

Politico reported that at least one of its credentialed correspondents was similarly blocked from entering the West Wing, while CNN confirmed that several of its newsgathering personnel were barred and stripped of entry access, even though select editorial staff were permitted onto the grounds.

The selective and contradictory enforcement at the gates occurred as hundreds of international journalists gathered on the South Lawn for the formal bilateral arrival ceremony between President Donald Trump and President Xi.

Legal counsel representing the media coalition, led by constitutional litigator Theodore Boutrous Jr., indicated that the outlets are preparing urgent emergency motions to bring the administration’s non-compliance directly before Judge Kelly for immediate contempt of court proceedings.

The development marks a sharp escalation in President Trump’s campaign against national news organizations whose coverage he has characterized as hostile and dishonest, asserting that critical reporting undermines national security.

In his pre-dawn memorandum opinion, Judge Kelly had underscored that administrative discretion cannot override binding appellate precedent regarding procedural fairness, warning that the government cannot unilaterally cancel long-standing press credentials without clear, published standards and an objective opportunity for review.

The White House Press Office and the United States Department of Justice did not immediately issue formal statements clarifying whether the gate denials were directed by executive order or represented an operational delay in transmitting the federal court’s mandate to Secret Service security checkpoints.