White House Enforces Visa Ban on Birth Tourism

Washington, United States: The White House on Saturday announced the enforcement of an executive order signed by United States President Donald Trump on Thursday to ban the issuance of visas for birth tourism.

Okay News reports that Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller confirmed the ban through a statement posted on the social media platform X. The administration aims to stop foreign nationals from traveling to the country solely to obtain citizenship for their children.

Miller said, “That practice of birth tourism is, as of the signing of this order, hereby banned.” He added, “What that means is that no one in the world is anymore allowed to obtain a visa for this fraudulent purpose.”

The executive orders follow a ruling by the US Supreme Court striking down a previous attempt by the administration to end birthright citizenship. Trump criticized the earlier decision and cited it as the reason for his latest actions. “We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright,” Trump said.

ABC News reported on Friday that Solicitor General John Sauer told Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during oral arguments in April that there is no exact figure for individuals engaging in birth tourism. Sauer said, “No one knows for sure.” He cited media reports estimating the numbers at more than 1.1 million, or 1.5 million from China.

Miller also claimed on Saturday that reading difficulties among schoolchildren in New York State are linked to immigration. In response to a New York Post report on reading assessments, Miller wrote, “Nearly 40% of children in New York State are foreign-born or the children of migrants.” He added, “Of that group, about 85% are migrants from the third world. The education debate (like so many others) often disguises the real debate.”