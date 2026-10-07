Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched its first global guidelines on obesity care for children and adolescents, placing structured dietary, physical activity and behavioural support at the centre of treatment while setting different limits on medicines and surgery by age.

Announcing the guidance on October 7, 2026, WHO said 170 million people aged five to 19 were living with obesity in 2024. Prevalence in that age group had risen from 2% in 1990 to 8%.

Okay News reports that the two documents cover children from 29 days old to under 10 and adolescents aged 10 to 19. They are intended to help governments and health workers organise continuing, person-centred care through primary health services.

For children under 10, WHO strongly recommends against obesity medicines, bariatric surgery and weight-loss or weight-management devices. The children’s guideline cites uncertainty about treatment effects on growth and development, with no direct evidence supporting surgery or devices in this age group.

For adolescents, medicines are conditionally suggested only when obesity is accompanied by related complications and at least six months of personalised, supervised care combining diet, physical activity and behavioural support has not achieved weight or health goals. Treatment must follow the relevant medication indications.

Surgery has a separate conditional recommendation for severe obesity after the same minimum period of supervised care. WHO defines the eligible severity using body mass index (BMI) for age: more than four standard deviations above its growth-reference median, or more than three with obesity-related complications.

Both adolescent treatment recommendations are based on low-quality evidence. The guidance calls for specialist, multidisciplinary assessment, monitoring for adverse effects and long-term follow-up. Surgical assessment includes pubertal development, final adult height and psychological stability.

Structured programmes combining diet, physical activity and behavioural support receive strong recommendations. For younger children, these should involve parents or caregivers and reflect each family’s resources, circumstances and preferences. The guideline rates the evidence for the combined approach as very low quality, illustrating that recommendation strength and evidence certainty are distinct judgements.

In its launch announcement, WHO also stresses mental health, stigma and continuity of care. It says treatment should improve health, functioning and well-being, alongside policies that make healthy food and physical activity more affordable and accessible. The documents provide a framework for health systems rather than an individual treatment plan.