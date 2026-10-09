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The World Health Organization (WHO) released new guidance on October 9, 2026 to help countries move adults from prolonged stays in psychiatric hospitals to mental health care and support in their communities.

Globally, only 9% of countries reporting to WHO’s Mental Health Atlas had completed the transition to community-based care, while 53% were at an early stage, the agency said.

“People should not have to give up their freedom, dignity or place in their community to receive ongoing mental health support,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Okay News reports that the release comes ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10. This year’s WHO campaign calls for people with experience of mental health conditions to help shape services and policy.

The 146-page guide is aimed at psychiatric hospital leaders and decision-makers. Its main focus is adults who have spent six months or more in psychiatric hospitals.

It sets out planning, preparation and delivery phases covering fewer admissions and shorter stays, changes to hospital care, and supported discharge with continued care in the community.

Responsibilities are divided between steps hospital leaders can take themselves, work requiring partners, and decisions that depend on higher authorities. The publication calls for policies, laws and funding to support the change.

WHO said access to housing, health care, education, employment and family support was essential, with hospitals unable to deliver the transition alone.

The guide cautions against closing hospitals without community support or discharging people without follow-up. It also rejects shifting responsibility to families without adequate help or treating reform as a cost-cutting exercise.

Institutions for children and adolescents, and forensic psychiatric facilities, fall outside the guide’s scope.