WHO Sets 2035 Roadmap to Cut Pregnancy Hypertension Deaths

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The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners launched a global plan on October 8, 2026 to reduce deaths and serious illness caused by high blood pressure during pregnancy, with actions extending through 2035 and beyond.

The agency estimates that hypertensive disorders complicate 10–15% of pregnancies worldwide and account for around 16% of maternal deaths. It puts the annual toll at about 42,000 women, alongside more than 500,000 stillbirths and newborn deaths.

Okay News reports that the roadmap was launched at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine Global Conference. It brings research, clinical standards, access to health products, implementation and accountability into a single programme of work.

The plan addresses gaps in routine blood-pressure checks, urine testing and essential medicines. WHO said shortages of trained staff, weak referral arrangements and limited emergency maternity services can delay treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

“Pre-eclampsia can develop in any pregnancy,” said Pascale Allotey, director of WHO’s Department of Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Child, Adolescent Health and Ageing.

Pre-eclampsia is one of the disorders covered by the roadmap. It usually develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy and can progress to eclampsia, which causes seizures. WHO’s separate fact sheet estimates that pre-eclampsia affects 3–8% of women who give birth; the broader pregnancy-hypertension estimate includes other disorders.

The roadmap identifies a shortage of medicines developed specifically for preventing or treating pre-eclampsia and eclampsia. WHO said research funding has concentrated on diagnosis while preventive and treatment options have received less investment.

The organisation’s 74-page report, published on October 7 ahead of the launch, links the work to global targets for reducing maternal and newborn deaths. It prioritises stronger health services and fairer access to quality care in low- and middle-income countries.