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A prepaid electricity payment can buy a different number of units when the applicable tariff changes or when part of the payment is allocated to something other than new energy credit. Check the receipt’s breakdown before comparing the amount paid with the kilowatt-hours received.

The relevant calculation uses the amount actually allocated to energy, divided by the applicable price per unit. Dividing the full payment by the units can give a misleading answer if the receipt also includes tax, a separate charge or a deduction against an account balance.

Find the Energy Amount on the Receipt

For a wider account reconciliation, our guide to reading an electricity bill and its charges explains billing periods, readings, payments and credits.

Start with the meter number and customer details. Confirm that the payment went to the intended account, then look for the energy amount, units issued, tariff and any separate deduction.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) addresses this distinction in its consumer FAQs. Okay News reports that the commission says value added tax should be removed from the payment amount when using a vending receipt to calculate the tariff.

Other separately identified amounts also need an explanation before the full payment can be treated as energy spending. Ask the supplier for an itemised account if the receipt does not show how the amount was allocated. Do not invent a deduction simply to make the figures reconcile.

Work Through a Hypothetical Payment

Suppose a fictional receipt records a total payment of 10,000 naira, allocated as follows:

500 naira for separately identified tax and transaction charges.

for separately identified tax and transaction charges. 1,500 naira towards an earlier account balance.

towards an earlier account balance. 8,000 naira for new electricity credit.

At an invented energy tariff of 100 naira per kilowatt-hour (kWh), the new credit is 80 kWh: 8,000 divided by 100.

Dividing the full 10,000-naira payment by 80 kWh would produce 125 naira per kWh. That would combine the energy cost with the other allocations instead of identifying the energy tariff.

All figures are hypothetical. They neither set a real tariff or tax rate nor establish that a particular debt deduction is valid. An actual receipt must be checked against the supplier’s records and applicable rules.

Compare the Tariff Before Comparing the Units

Keeping the same fictional 8,000-naira energy amount, a tariff of 125 naira per kWh would buy 64 kWh. The lower number of units follows from the higher price in this example, not from a change in the meter’s measurement.

For a real purchase, check the tariff applicable on the vending date, the customer classification and any relevant order. A neighbouring property’s receipt is not enough to establish the rate for another account.

Okay News’ guide to checking an electricity tariff band explains the classification check. Keep that separate from the arithmetic: knowing the band does not remove the need to confirm the actual rate and payment breakdown.

Check Credits and Deductions Separately

A new meter or an account adjustment can create questions that a simple tariff calculation does not answer.

For example, Eko Electricity Distribution says in its metering information that the value of preloaded units on relevant meters is recovered at the first vending or across later purchases. This is a supplier-specific example, not a rule to assume for every meter in Nigeria.

If a deduction appears, ask what it covers, when it was authorised, the original balance and the amount still outstanding. If a credit is expected, ask how it should appear on the account or receipt. Keep evidence rather than relying on a verbal description alone.

Do not treat a debit labelled “debt” as conclusive proof that the debt belongs to the current customer. Ask the supplier to reconcile any disputed balance.

Units Purchased Are Different From Units Remaining

The units on a purchase receipt describe the credit issued in that transaction. A later meter balance can also reflect earlier credit and consumption after the purchase.

Compare the transaction record with the appropriate account and time. If a token is rejected or the expected credit does not appear, record the error and contact the supplier through its official support channel. Use only the instructions for the specific meter model.

Do not open the meter, break a seal, bypass equipment or try wiring changes to investigate a billing difference.

Ask a Question That Can Be Checked

Provide the supplier with the payment date, transaction reference, meter number, receipt and units issued. Ask it to show the energy amount, applied tariff and every separate allocation.

Where the explanation remains disputed, establish the regulator responsible for the account. NERC’s state regulator directory is a starting point for markets that have completed their transition. Keep the supplier’s written response and complaint reference for any escalation. Our guide to electricity complaint escalation explains the state and federal routes.