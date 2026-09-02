Wike Declares Himself Political Commander in Rivers and FCT

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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, declared on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, that he remains in control of the political structures in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the primary source, Wike, stated that sitting governors do not require absolute control over political territories to maintain dominance. Okay News reports that Wike declared himself the “General Commander of the Political Infantry” and asserted his authority over political outcomes in both jurisdictions.

The minister stated that his return to Rivers State was intended to reconnect with his political base, spend time with his living parents, and prepare for the upcoming 2027 elections. Addressing news correspondents who attempted to end the media briefing, Wike halted the session and told reporters, “Sorry, don’t round up. This story is very important. Without this story, don’t round up. I’m a special person that Nigerians want to listen to.”

Wike cited his track record as former governor of Rivers State, referencing the construction of 12 flyovers during his tenure as evidence of his executive capacity. The minister added that his administration in the Federal Capital Territory has altered political dynamics, stating, “Look, I came to FCT to prove a point that there’s nothing difficult if you want to work, and whether you agree or not, we’ve been able to change that narrative.”

Wike also remarked on opposition political figures during the briefing, asking journalists, “Politics, of course, this is the time. You want me to fold my hand for Atiku to come and win the election?”