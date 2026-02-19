Wike Declares Work-Free Day and Movement Restriction for FCT Council Polls

Abuja, Nigeria – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared Friday, February 20, 2026, a work-free day ahead of the Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21.

In a special broadcast aired on national television and radio stations on Thursday evening, the minister also announced a movement restriction across the FCT from 8:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Wike said the measures, approved by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are intended to allow residents travel to their respective communities and participate fully in the elections for chairmen and councillors across the six area councils.

He urged residents of the territory to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes, stressing the importance of peaceful and orderly conduct throughout the process.

“Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election,” Wike said. “We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum.”

The minister also commended President Tinubu for assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026, describing it as a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring credible elections.

Security agencies have been directed to enforce strict compliance with the movement restriction, while the FCT Administration expressed optimism that the polls will produce leaders committed to development, peace and prosperity within the territory.