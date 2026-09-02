Wike Defends Inclusion of EFCC Probe Targets in Campaign Teams

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, defended the inclusion of individuals undergoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign team during a media parley aired on Channels Television on September 2, 2026.

Okay News reports that Wike questioned media scrutiny surrounding campaign appointments, asserting that an ongoing EFCC investigation without a court charge does not legally bar any individual from canvassing votes.

Wike highlighted what he described as a political double standard, stating that individuals under investigation or even serving prison terms have historically participated in election canvassing.

“You (media) were asking the moral justification of putting someone who has an EFCC case to be in a campaign council. And I was just watching the lady. The lady doesn’t even know what to say,” Wike said.

“Now, somebody cannot be in a campaign to canvass for votes for a particular person, but somebody who has an EFCC case can contest an election and win an election?” Wike said.

He noted that individuals facing criminal charges in court have previously contested elections and won governorships.

“Listen. Even a prisoner… maybe they have somebody in prison. I go and visit the person. The person can tell me, ‘My brother, I want you to support so-and-so candidate.’ A prisoner has canvassed for vote,” Wike said.

Wike also cited past instances where persons accused of involvement in military coups canvassed for political candidates during election cycles.

The remarks follow public scrutiny over the appointment of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, as Director of Women Mobilisation in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. Edu was suspended by Tinubu in January 2024 over allegations of financial impropriety and subsequently investigated by the EFCC, though she has not been publicly declared guilty of any offence.

On August 31, 2026, APC campaign council spokesperson, Kemi Asekun-Shittu, defended Edu‘s inclusion during an appearance on Channels Television, stating that Edu had not been found guilty and that the campaign structure remained an internal party matter subject to review.